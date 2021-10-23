Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch

October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Fredrik Claesson from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Claesson, 28, has skated in three games for the Crunch this season, posting one assist and a plus-3 rating. He skated in six games last season, splitting time between the Lightning and San Jose Sharks. The Bolts acquired Claesson from the Sharks in a trade on April 12, 2021. Claesson has skated in 161 career NHL games over six seasons, notching seven goals and 28 points. He set career highs for goals (three) and points (11) while with the Ottawa Senators during the 2016-17 season.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has also played in 335 career AHL games over six seasons, collecting 16 goals and 90 points. During the 2019-20 season with the Charlotte Checkers, Claesson notched three goals and 19 points in 47 games, while also serving as the team's assistant captain.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.