Ballpark Guide: Get the Most out of the Toyota Taste of Country Concert

Back for the first time since 2019, the WYRK Toyota Taste of Country concert starring Tim McGraw is finally here, Friday, June 17 at Sahlen Field. It's shaping up to be an amazing night at the ballpark as this must-attend concert returns with a SOLD OUT crowd! Those fans lucky enough to have a ticket to the show, should use the following tips and tricks and questions to FAQs to get the most out of this year's show.

BALLPARK GATES OPEN AT 4 PM

The most important piece of information... don't wait until close to show time if you want to enjoy all that the Toyota Taste of Country concert has to offer. ALL BALLPARK GATES OPEN AT 4:00 PM, so get to the ballpark early. Remember, all patrons will have to pass through metal detectors, so you'll want to leave yourself plenty of time for that and also to get your tickets at will call, snag an official Toyota Taste of Country concert t-shirt, enjoy that first round of ice-cold drinks and be in your seat in plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the show. We will do our best to get everyone in the ballpark in a timely fashion, but please do not expect to arrive at the ballpark and walk right in.

What Ballpark Gates are open?

There will be four points of entry for fans on Friday night. The Swan St. and Oak St. Gates on the 3B side of the ballpark are great options for fans with tickets in odd-numbered sections. The Seneca St. Gate on the 1B side is best for fans with even-numbered section numbers. The elevator up to the club level is located on the 1B side of the ballpark.

Fans with Field Tickets have an additional and preferred way to enter. Use the pedestrian ramp off Washington St. to access a Right Field/Field Level gate. Please keep in mind that you will need BOTH your field ticket and your field access bracelet for access to the field.

Will Call Opens at 9 AM

One line you can avoid is the one for you to get your tickets. The Sahlen Field Box Office opens at 9 am on Friday. If you have tickets waiting for you at will call, swing by early and get your tickets in advance so you can head right to the gates when you arrive later in the night.

Ballpark Carry-In Policy & Entry

As mentioned, all fans will have to pass through metal detectors and maybe have their belongs searched. While purses are allowed, we strongly suggest that all fans review the Bisons Carry-in Policy for what they can and cannot bring into the ballpark. All items are subject to search and items that are not allowed into the ballpark cannot be stored at the ballpark during the show., This is another great reminder why it is advised that you leave yourself plenty of time when arriving at the ballpark. Also, please note that no outside food or beverage are allowed into Sahlen Field for this year's show.

Sahlen Field is a 100% Smoke-Free facility

This includes both in the ballpark and on the plaza surrounding the ballpark. It also includes all forms of tobacco, including chewing tobacco and vapor cigarettes/pens. There is no re-entry for fans that choose to leave the ballpark for any reason.

Sahlen Field accepts cash

The ballpark accepts both cash and credit cards throughout the ballpark. There will also be ATMs available for use.

Parking Availability

Please note that the vast majority of parking lots and ramps surrounding the ballpark are privately owned and operated. The Buffalo Bisons/WYRK DO NOT control the policies or pricing of those parking areas.

The Consumer's Pub at the Park is Closed

The restaurant will not be available for fans on Friday night.

