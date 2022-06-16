Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 21-26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, June 21 with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, that runs through Sunday, June 26 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 21, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday, presented by Community First Credit Union: Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card can receive two-for-one tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office, and non-CFCU members can learn more about memberships on the concourse.

Purr in the Park: National Take Your Cat to Work Day: Cats are welcome on a leash or in a cat carrier for free as long as their human companion purchases a ticket on the Jumbo Shrimp's first-ever Purr in the Park! Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville will also be visiting to complete this purrfect day.

Wednesday, June 22, 2021, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Yuengling Business Person Special: Take a break from work and join the Jumbo Shrimp for the afternoon with a Yuengling business person special. For just $20, fans can get a field reserved ticket, jumbo hot dog, chips and Yuengling (or a small soda/water)! Fans can upgrade to a dugout reserved seat for an extra $3. This deal can only be purchased at the Miller Electric Box Office.

VyStar BOGO Tickets, presented by VyStar Credit Union: VyStar Credit Union members using their VyStar credit or debit card can receive a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket offer. This special is valid for a ticket of equal or lesser value, and ticket offers cannot be combined.

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, Presented by VyStar: VyStar Credit Union is partnering with Jacksonville Speech and Hearing Center to raise funds and awareness via ticket sales and promotions throughout the day.

Summer Camp Day: Summer camps can soak in the sun and have fun with the Jumbo Shrimp on the club's Summer Camp Day! All reserved tickets for camps are $5, and $5 food vouchers, which includes a hot dog, chips, and water, can also be purchased. All Summer camp day tickets and food vouchers are only valid for camps and must be purchased in advance by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

Thursday, June 23, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers. Plus, you never know when great music will pop up at the Tiki Terrace!

Halloween in June: Candy Corn Eating Contest: Halloween arrives early at 121 Financial Ballpark. The great debate over candy corn will be challenged, as one fan will be chosen to eat one piece of candy corn every pitch. Don't forget your costumes!

Friday, June 24, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12 oz Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave from 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Snyder Air Conditioning Plumbing & Electric: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing fireworks show following every Friday home game in 2022!

Cathartic Scream Night: Right before the 7th inning stretch, the entire ballpark will join together for one giant, cathartic scream! Give a shout and let it all out!

Saturday, June 25, 2021, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Miami Nights Beach Towel Giveaway presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and First Coast News: The Jumbo Shrimp will be giving away Miami Nights-themed beach towels to the first 2,000 fans through the gates!

Miami Nights!: The Jumbo Shrimp will be traveling back to the 80's, as the players will be wearing their special black Miami Beach-themed uniforms. Detectives Scampi Crockett and Southpaw Tubbs will also be on the case at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Saturday Night Fireworks, Presented by 121 Financial Credit Union: Make sure to stick around after the game as we light up the Saturday night sky over 121 Financial Ballpark with an incredible fireworks show!

Sunday, June 26, 2021, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union: Thanks to VyStar Credit Union, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or field reserved tickets to Sunday's game at the Miller Electric Box Office. Complimentary tickets must be redeemed in-person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday will begin with a pregame catch on the field (from 2-2:20 on 6/26) and FREE pregame face painting and balloon animals inside the Wolfson Children's Hospital Kids Zone. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after every Sunday home game!

Patriotic Jerseys: The Jumbo Shrimp will be on the field wearing their 2022 patriotic jerseys. The jerseys are currently up for auction on www.jaxshrimp.com and will be awarded at the end of the season.

