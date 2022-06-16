Close Game Turns into Blowout as Saints Drop Afternoon Contest 10-1 to Clippers

COLUMBUS, OH - The two highest scoring teams in the International League were on their way to a good old fashioned pitcher's duel. That was until the Columbus Clippers scored eight runs over the final couple of innings to turn a 2-1 game into a 10-2 blowout as the St. Paul Saints lost for the second consecutive game at Huntington Park.

Josh Winder made his second Major League rehab appearance for the Saints. The Clippers struck first against him in the first. With one out Tyler Freeman walked. Franmil Reyes, on Major League rehab as well, singled to left putting runners at first and second. With two outs Nolan Jones sent a single up the middle scoring Freeman putting the Clippers up 1-0.

The Saints tied it at one in the second as Michael Helman got it started with a single to left-center. He moved to second on a ground out and scored on Jermaine Palacios' single to left.

Winder worked his 3.0 innings allowing the one run on two hits while walking one. He threw 46 pitches, 29 for strikes.

Wladimir Pinto took over for Winder to start the fourth and the Clippers regained the lead in the fourth as Will Brennan led off with a home run to left, his first of the season, making it 2-1.

Jordan Balazovic started the fifth and looked strong for the first two innings not allowing a run. The game remained 2-1 until the seventh. The Clippers extended their lead in the seventh with a three spot to increase their lead to four. Trenton Brooks led off with a double to left-center. With one out and Brooks at third, Will Benson knocked him home with a sacrifice fly making it 3-1. Tyler Freeman walked as Jordan Balazovic departed the game. Jake Petricka was faced with matching up against Reyes who promptly drilled a two-run homer to left-center, his first on rehab, increasing the Clippers lead to 5-1.

In the eighth, the Clippers delivered the knockout blow by scoring five runs. Jones started the inning against Petricka with a double to left. With one out David Fry made it 6-1 with an RBI single to left. Brooks followed with a single that forced the Saints to go to their bullpen. Drew Strotman came on in relief and walked Jose Fermin to load the bases. Benson made it 8-1 with a two-run single. A walk to Freeman loaded the bases again. Reyes' sacrifice fly followed by an RBI single from Brennan made it 10-1.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Ariel Jurado (0-0, 4.50) to the mound against Clippers RHP Tobias Meyers (1-6, 5.72). The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

