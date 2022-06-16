SWB RailRiders Game Notes

June 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (35-27) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-37)

Game 63 | Home Game 33 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, June 16, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Cade Cavalli (3-3, 5.61) vs RHP Jhony Brito (1-0, 0.79)

CAVALLI: Took no decision after 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 HR, 4 BB, 5 K @ St. Paul 6/10 (6-4 L)

BRITO: Earned first Triple-A win, going 6.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, BB, 5 K @ Syracuse 6/10-1 (3-0 W)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (June 15, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 10-6 on Wednesday evening. Tim Locastro and Miguel Andújar combined to go 6-for-10 at the plate with seven runs batted in.

The Red Wings struck first with a solo home run from Major League rehabber Alcides Escobar against RailRiders' starter JP Sears in the game's opening frame. Escobar finished the night 1-for-3 in the first game of his rehab assignment. Sears allowed three runs over four innings with five strikeouts. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded quickly via Miguel Andújar's game-tying RBI-double against Rochester starter Logan Verrett. The 31-year-old right-hander Verrett allowed six runs (five earned) in 5.1 frames of work with six punchouts. The RailRiders extended their lead to 5-1 after a four-run second inning. Armando Alvarez hit a three-run home run in the frame and Andújar drove in his second tally of the night. Alvarez is batting .325 (25-for-77) with eight home runs against the Red Wings since the start of last season.

Rochester tied the game by scoring two runs in the fourth and sixth innings making it 5-5. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre then reclaimed the lead in their half of the sixth after a two-out, three-run double from Tim Locastro gave SWB an 8-5 advantage. The RailRiders tacked on another one batter later after Andújar's third RBI of the game. After Rochester got one back in the eighth, SWB responded immediately with an RBI double from Locastro in the bottom of the frame. Braden Bristo and Michael Gomez combined to allow just one run over 3.1 innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen in the 10-6 final.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Rochester Red Wings for the only time this season for a six-game series from June 14 to June 19. These two teams have met six times prior in New York, with the Red Wings winning five of six. Rochester entered the set in first place in the International League East, but find themselves in second heading into Thursday.

FACTS OF LIFE - Tonight is the third ever Pride Night at PNC Field (2019 and 2021) as the RailRiders celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The first openly gay Major League Baseball player was Glenn Burke, who played four seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics (1976-1979). The only other openly gay Major League player was Billy Bean. According to Out Sports, there are no current active professional baseball players who are openly gay. According to census data, there are 1,012,000 same-sex couples living together in the United States (2019) and an estimated 1,994,000 LGBT youth (2020 UCLA study).

EIGHT IS ENOUGH - The Red Wings find themselves in the midst of an eight-game losing streak after dropping the first two games of this series. For the first time since May 6, the Red Wings are not in first place. They enter today a half game back of the now first place Buffalo Bisons. During this losing streak (their longest of the season), Rochester has been outscored 65-29. Their last win came on June 5, an 11-2 victory over the Bisons. They spent 39 days with at least a share of first place.

CHICKEN DINNER - The RailRiders have won six of their last seven games entering Thursday. It's their best seven-game stretch this season. During this trend that began June 9, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has outscored their opponents 47-28 while averaging 6.71 runs per game. Their only loss in these last seven games came on Sunday, June 12 after a 10-1 final to the Mets in the series finale in New York.

GO JHONY GO, GO - Jhony Brito has impressed in his first two Triple-A appearances. In a pair of starts against Lehigh Valley and Syracuse he has tallied a 1.06 WHIP in 11.1 IP while striking out seven. Tonight's starter has only faced one Nationals' affiliate before in the Wilmington Blue Rocks, something he's done four times while with Hudson Valley last season. He allowed nine earned runs in 20.1 IP (3.98 ERA) with a 1.18 WHIP. He however did not face anyone who played for Wilmington that is on Rochester's current roster.

HE WILL, HE WILL ROC YOU - Armando Alvarez launched a three-run home run on Wednesday against Rochester starter Logan Verrett, his fifth homer of the year. In his three seasons with the RailRiders, Alvarez is slashing .316/.352/.640 (.992 OPS) with eight home runs and 24 RBI against the Red Wings. These are easily his best numbers against any Triple-A opponent with this much playing time. Of his 167 career hits in Triple-A, 36 of them have come against the Red Wings (22%).

WHEN YOU CALL ME BIG PAPA - Miguel Andújar has a five-game hitting streak entering Thursday, the longest of his season with the RailRiders. After a three-hit performance on Wednesday, he has raised season average to .304, the first time it's been over .300 in the month of June. He has a hit in 24 of 33 games he has played with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

ES BEEN GREAT - Estevan Florial finds himself on a nine-game hitting streak (13-for-38, .342) entering Thursday, the longest hitting streak for any RailRider this season. Prior to this stretch, Florial's longest hit streak in his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre career also lasted nine games from June 24 to July 4, 2021 where he went 13-for-37 (.351). The longest hitting streak of his career is eleven from July 30 to August 12, 2017 while with the Charleston RiverDogs (15-for-45, .333).

STREAKY - David Freitas, Max McDowell and Oswald Peraza all have three-game hitting streaks... Vinny Nittoli has not been charged with a run in six straight relief appearances...

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (46-16) edged past the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 to put them 30 games over .500. They have also won 13 straight home games. Aaron Judge hit his 25th home run of the season last night. They wrap the series tonight at 7:05 PM with a pitching matchup of Jalen Beeks vs. Luis Severino... The Somerset Patriots (38-21) swept a doubleheader yesterday over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, winning game one 2-0 and game two 4-3. Luis Medina was lights out in game one, going 6.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 10 K. Mitch Spence gets the ball tonight at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (30-29) out-slugged the Greensboro Grasshoppers 8-7 on Wednesday. The Renegades hit a season high four home runs from Tyler Hardman (2, homers in three straight games), Eric Wagaman and Trey Sweeney. Beck Way gets the start tonight at 6:30 PM... The Tampa Tarpons lost their fifth straight with a Wednesday loss to the St. Lucie Mets 5-1. The only run for Tampa came on an Alexander Vargas RBI single in the second. The Tarpons allowed all five runs (two earned) in the first inning. They play tonight at 6:10 PM...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.