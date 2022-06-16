June 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

IOWA CUBS (28-33) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (29-31)

Thursday - 6:38 - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 6.17) vs. LHP Austin Cox (0-3, 4.29)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Brandon Leibrandt is set to make his third start for Iowa this year, coming off of his first win with the I-Cubs. Over his first two starts, the southpaw did not receive a decision, but coming out of relief on Saturday, he spun 3.1 scoreless innings and earned his first win in an I-Cubs uniform. On the season, Leibrandt is 1-0 with a 6.17 ERA through three games this year with Iowa, allowing eight earned runs on 15 hits over 11.2 innings pitched. He has walked six batters compared to just nine strikeouts. He is set to make his first appearance of the year against the Storm Chasers. Opposite of Leibrandt will be left-hander Austin Cox taking the ball for Omaha, in search of his first win this year. Cox has started 10 games in 12 appearances, allowing 27 earned runs on 69 hits over 56.2 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting .299 against Cox, who has struck out 36 batters compared to 18 walks. It will be his second start against Iowa this year, after surrendering four earned runs on nine hits over 6.0 innings back on May 13.

TWO IN A ROW: With wins in each of the first two games of the series against Omaha, Iowa now has back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly a month. The last time they won two games in a row was back on May 18-20 when they beat Columbus in three straight. Since then and before this series against the Storm Chasers, they had won just four games. They went three whole series without winning back-to-back games, going 1-5 at Memphis, 2-4 against St. Paul and 1-5 at Toledo. Their two wins against St. Paul came on Wednesday and Saturday.

HOME COOKING: Though he has now made five starts for the I-Cubs, Mark Leiter Jr. made his home debut yesterday against the Storm Chasers. Leiter Jr. made one start each in Buffalo, St. Paul, Memphis and Toledo, but missed each of Iowa's homestands on Chicago's active roster. The home field advantage seemed to work out for the right-hander, who pitched a season-high five innings and allowed just one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out six - one off his season high - on 74 pitches, including 53 strikes. Yesterday's start also marked the first time all season that Leiter Jr. has back-to-back starts for the I-Cubs, as each of his previous starts were separated by a stint in the big leagues. The solid start paid off for Iowa, and they went on to win - their first victory in a game Leiter Jr. had started.

WHAT MORE CAN YOU SAY: Dixon Machado led the game off with a double yesterday, extending his hitting streak to a season-long 14 games. His 14-game hitting streak is not only his longest of the year, but it is his longest career hitting streak and the longest streak for any I-Cubs player this year. Along with his leadoff double, Machado also drew a walk in yesterday's game, giving him 32 on the year. His 32 walks leads the team and is 10th in the International League. The shortstop also leads the team in batting average (.302), and hits (61), while holding second on the active roster in runs (29), doubles (10) and stolen bases (9). He has five more walks (32) than he does strikeouts (27), and his .405 on-base percentage is good for fourth in the International League. With his double and walk yesterday, Machado's on-base streak now sits at 28 games.

BACK-TO-BACK: Erich Uelmen did something yesterday that no Iowa pitcher had done yet this year, pitching in back-to-back days. Uelmen came in on Tuesday against Omaha and threw a perfect ninth inning, striking out one along the way. Yesterday, he entered the ninth and hit the first batter he faced, but induced a double play to end the game and earn the I-Cubs their second straight win. Eury Ramos threw in back-to-back games for Iowa this year, but it was on Sunday, June 5, against St. Paul and Tuesday, June 7, against Toledo. Entering yesterday's game, Iowa had a three-way tie for the team lead in saves, with all three pitchers recording two. After entering in the ninth inning with a two-run lead, Uelmen earned his third save of the season, giving him sole possession of the team lead. The save marked Uelmen's first since May 10 against Omaha and Iowa's first save since May 25.

NOT YOUR ROUTINE PLAYS: Iowa used three double plays yesterday to keep Omaha at just two runs and earn their second consecutive win. The three double plays tied a season high for Iowa, something they have now done four times this year. All three of the double plays were not the typical double plays you see, as there was a 3-1 double play in the fifth inning, a four-unassisted double play in the eighth, and a 3-6 double play in the ninth to end the game. Both the 3-1 double play and the four-unassisted came when Omaha was attempting to steal bases.

HIT FOR SIX: Jared Young went 1-for-3 yesterday to extend his hitting streak to six games, which ties his season high. During the streak, which began on June 9, Young has hit .375 (9-for-24) with two doubles, a triple and a home run. He has driven in five runs and scored four. Two walks have also helped him to a .444 on-base percentage during that span, and that has contributed to a 1.111 OPS. During the six games, Young has started at first base, at third base and in left field and has hit out of three different spots in the batting order.

AGAINST OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha are set to play game three of their six-game series today, with Iowa currently holding a 2-0 series lead. Their win yesterday put Iowa at 7-1 against the Storm Chasers this year, tying the number of wins they had against Omaha at Principal Park all of last year, when they were 7-15 here at home. Iowa moved to 175-133 all-time at Principal Park against their I-80 rivals, and 316-290 overall all-time. The I-Cubs are now outscoring the Storm Chasers 46-23 this year after their 4-2 win yesterday. The current series is the second and last series between the two teams at Principal Park this year, as the final two series between the two teams will be at Werner Park from July 22-25 and September 20-24.

SHORT HOPS: With their win yesterday, Iowa moved to 6-0 in Wednesday games at Principal Park this year...the I-Cubs are 5-0 when Nelson Velazquez starts in right field entering tonight's contest...Iowa moved to 2-4 when tied after seven innings with their comeback win yesterday.

