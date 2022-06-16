Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 16 at Scranton/WB

Rochester Red Wings (35-27) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (25-37)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Cade Cavalli (3-3, 5.16) vs. RHP Jhony Brito (1-0, 0.79)

OK, THAT IS NOT GOOD: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their eighth straight game last night, falling 10-6 to the Yankees' top affiliate...the Wings strung together 12 hits in the loss, including a 3-for-4 night from IL-hit leader Joey Meneses...left fielder Adrian Sanchez and pinch hitter Taylor Gushue both picked up a multi-hit performance, logging two hits apiece...rehabbing shortstop, Alcides Escobar, homered on the first pitch he saw yesterday, finishing the day going 1-for-3 in his first game on this assignment...RHP Logan Verrett got the start for the Wings and surrendered five earned over his 5.1 innings of work, striking out six in the process...LHP Alberto Baldonado allowed three unearned runs after a fielding error broke the sixth inning tie in his 1.2 innings of work...LHP Sam Clay followed, logging an inning and allowing a run of his own...the Wings will send RHP Cade Cavalli to the mound in hopes of snapping the eight-game skid.

TOP 2 AND WE'RE NOT 1: With yesterday's 10-6 loss to Scranton, the Red Wings fall out of first place, now trailing Buffalo by half a game...this is the first time Rochester has not held at least a share of first place since May 6...the Wings held the top spot in the International League-East for 39 days...the last time the Wings lost at least eight-straight and finished the year with a winning record (77-67) was 2014.

JOEY RAKES: First baseman Joey Meneses went 3-for-4 with a home run yesterday...Meneses' home run gives him 15 on the year, ranking second in the International League (1st, 17 - Vinnie Pasquantino, OMA)...the Wings righty, who leads the IL in hits (74), has logged a hit in all seven games against Scranton this year...Meneses is now 14-for-28 (.500) with two home runs and four doubles this season against the Yankees' top affiliate...the righty is 46-for-135 (.340) with six home runs and 12 doubles versus Scranton in his career which spans over three seasons and 34 games.

ESCO-BOMB: 2015 World Series Champion, Alcides Escobar, went yard in his Red Wings debut which comes via a ML-Rehab Assignment...the last time a Wing went deep in their first Rochester plate appearance was on April 16 when OF Josh Palacios went yard versus Buffalo...yesterday's long ball was Escobar's first in 2022 (35 games).

THREE IS A PARTY: The Red Wings had three home runs last night, courtesy of Joey Meneses, Jake Noll, and Alcides Escobar...the last time the Red Wings had three bombs in a single game was June 5 versus Buffalo...Rochester's record falls to 25-9 in games where they homer.

BACK-TO-BACK: Last night, Joey Meneses and Jake Noll hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the 4th inning off J.P. Sears...the last time the Wings had back-to-back home runs was when Luis Garcia and Jake Noll did so in the 9th inning on May 10 at Worcester, marking the second time Rochester has hit consecutive bombs this season.

4-CADE TV: RHP Cade Cavalli is set to start for the Wings today in hopes of putting the Wings back in the win column...over his last four starts, RHP Cade Cavalli has a 2.25 ERA (24 innings pitched and 6 earned runs)...he has gone at least five innings in all four starts, reaching seven innings twice (5/28 at SYR, 6/4 vs. BUF)...during this stretch, the Wings top pitching prospect has 25 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched, on pace with his 9K/9 on the year (52 SO, 52.1 IP)...Cavalli will look to end the Red Wings' eight game losing streak tonight versus Scranton.

HOW MANY WINS YOU GOT? A LOT.: Red Wings Manager Matt LeCroy is currently sitting on win #698 in his managerial career which spans over 11 seasons...the former Red Wings player was unable to reach the 700 win milestone in the state of Minnesota, a place where the former catcher spent parts of seven seasons as a player for...LeCroy will look to reach the milestone in Pennsylvania versus Scranton...LeCroy has amassed 121 wins with Low-A Hagerstown, 68 wins with High-A Potomac Nationals, 376 wins with Double-A Harrisburg Senators and 84 wins with Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

