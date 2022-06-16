Indians Announce 2022 "Flicks at Victory Field" Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS - For a third consecutive year, the Indianapolis Indians will host fans for a trio of movies as part of the organization's "Flicks at Victory Field" summer series presented by Indiana WIC and Toyota. Jurassic Park (PG-13) leads off the series on Saturday, July 16 and will be followed by Shang- Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) on Thursday, July 28 and Encanto (PG) on Saturday, Oct. 1. Gates open at 6 PM ET and showtimes are at 7 PM ET.

"We are excited to welcome our fans and movie-goers back to the ballpark for our third annual 'Flicks at Victory Field' experience," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "Victory Field provides a movie-watching experience unlike any other, and our 2022 Flicks lineup is a treat for fans of all ages."

Advance ticket buyers receive $2 off each ticket when making their purchase at least one week ahead of each movie showing. Attendees must purchase before 11:59 PM ET on July 9 to receive the $2 discount for Jurassic Park on July 16, and the same advance purchase time on July 21 for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Sept. 24 for Encanto.

On-field seating highlights the viewing experience for attendees, with the Victory Field outfield accommodating 800 individuals for $15 per ticket. Picnic blankets, lawn chairs and tarps are permitted for on-field guests. General admission seating bowl tickets are just $10. Knot Hole Kids Club members may use their membership to receive a complimentary on-field or seating bowl ticket.

Attendees can also enjoy a premium experience in the Yuengling Landing and Elements Financial Club, with table seating and two-hour bar access serving popcorn, soda and beer from 6:30-8:30 PM.

Packages start at $50 for two people. Tickets may be purchased in advance online.

VIP group experiences are available in the First and Third Base Terraces (minimum 15 people) along with the Party Deck (minimum 15 people) at $40 per ticket for each location. Popcorn, soda and beer are included for two hours from 6:30-8:30 PM. To book, contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269- 3545, email Tickets@IndyIndians.com or submit a group interest form here.

Limited $5 parking will be available starting at 5 PM ET in the Victory Field parking lot, and concourse concession stands will also be open.

Indians single-game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

