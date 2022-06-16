Hall Punches out 11 in Norfolk Win over Syracuse

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (31-32) defeated the Syracuse Mets (23-39), 6-2, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides snapped their two-game losing streak, marking the first win of the season.

Syracuse scored first for a third consecutive night. In the top of the third inning, Mark Vientos hit an RBI single to center field that scored Cody Bohanek.

That would be the only run Tides starter DL Hall allowed in the game. He lasted 4.1 innings, allowing the one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters. He tossed a season-high 89 pitches.

But the Tides immediately took the lead in the bottom of the third. Jacob Nottingham tied the game on an RBI double that scored Terrin Vavra. Later in the inning, Rylan Bannon blasted a three-run shot to give the Tides the, 4-1, lead.

Norfolk added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Vavra singled and scored again when Jordan Westbug hit his third home run of the season, and his first at Harbor Park.

One run would score for the Mets in the ninth, but that would be it as the Tides won, 6-2. Tomorrow, game four of the series will feature RHP Spenser Watkins (0-0, 0.00) starting for the Tides, while RHP Connor Grey (3-2, 4.62) will make the start for Syracuse. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Top Gunnar: Another strong game today for Gunnar Henderson, who went 1-for-2 with a run scored, a double and two walks...he now holds an eight-game on-base streak, which is his entire Triple-A career, where he's hitting .286 (8-for-28) with 11 runs, a double, two home runs, five RBI and 11 walks.

Our Varv-ite: Going 3-for-5 with two runs, Terrin Vavra has extended his team-high 18-game on-base streak...it's the sixth longest active on-base streak (since April 8) in the International League, hitting .384 (28-for-73) 16 runs, six doubles, a triple, five RBI and 12 walks...he also rides a seven-game hit streak, his season-long...tonight was his fourth multi-hit effort of his hit streak, and ninth overall this season...that includes today being his third three-hit game.

HALL MONITOR: Although he didn't last long enough to earn the win, DL Hall had a spectacular start for the Tides...He struck out 11 batters in 4.1 innings of work...the 11 punch outs set a career-high...he's the 11th International League pitcher to reach that many strikeouts in one outing, with Tucker Davidson of Gwinnett being the last to do so on June 11 at Jacksonville...the last to record 11 strikeouts was Grayson Rodriguez, who did so on May 17 at Charlotte.

