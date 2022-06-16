Syracuse Winning Streak Ends in Thursday Matinee Loss at Norfolk, 6-2

Norfolk, VA - The Syracuse Mets had their three-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday afternoon as the Norfolk Tides combined timely hitting with excellent starting pitching en route to a 6-2 win at Harbor Park. The Mets had scored a combined 33 runs in their past three games before today.

Early on, it looked like the Syracuse (23-39) offensive machine would keep on rolling as Mark Vientos plated Cody Bohanek via an RBI single in the top of the third to make it 1-0 Syracuse early. Vientos has been on a tear. Since returning from the Injured List on Sunday afternoon, the 22-year-old has batted .333 (6-for-18) with four home runs and nine RBIs.

After that, it was DL Hall's time to shine in the spotlight. The left-handed Norfolk starting pitcher was sensational, striking out a career-high 11 batters while allowing just four hits and walking only two Mets hitters in four and one-third innings. Hall, considered the top left-handed pitching prospect in Baltimore's minor league system, struck out the side in three separate innings on Thursday afternoon.

Norfolk (31-32) backed up its starter, scoring six runs combined between the third and fourth innings to roar in front for good. First, the Tides scored four times in the third on three hits, a walk, and an error by the Mets. Jacob Nottingham chipped in an RBI double with one out in the frame to tie the game, 1-1. Then, Rylan Bannon provided the big blow of the inning, powering a three-run home run over the left-field fence to turn a 1-1 game into a 4-1 game and eventually give Norfolk the lead for good.

In the fourth, the Tides broke out the big bats again, this time with two outs. Terrin Vavra extended the inning via a two-out single, and Jordan Westburg brought him home on a two-run shot of his own over the fence in right-center field to give the Tides a 6-1 edge. Westburg, a highly-touted prospect in his own right, has been crushing the baseball since being promoted to Triple-A. In seven games with Norfolk, Westburg has batted .414 with three doubles, three home runs, and nine RBIs.

The game remained 6-1 until the top of the ninth when Syracuse scored a run for some late consolation. Gosuke Katoh doubled to lead off the inning, moved to third on a Bohanek flyout, and scored on a Johneshwy Fargas groundout to make it a 6-2 game.

Despite the loss on Thursday afternoon, the Mets continued to swing a powerful bat. Syracuse smacked four doubles on Thursday afternoon, making it 21 extra-base hits in the first three games of the series.

The Mets bullpen also did a commendable job in the final three innings of the game as Stephen Nogosek and Michel Otañez combined to toss three scoreless frames with five strikeouts. Nogosek was optioned back to Syracuse last Friday after making seven relief appearances up with the New York Mets this season, posting a 0.71 ERA of in 12 and two-thirds innings pitched with eight strikeouts.

Syracuse plays game four in its six-game series at the Norfolk Tides on Friday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Connor Grey is scheduled to start for the Mets, opposed by Tides right-hander Spenser Watkins.

