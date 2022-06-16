Lehigh Valley IronPigs to Introduce "Pigs Care" Program

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, together with Air Products, are introducing the "Pigs Care" Program at Coca-Cola Park. The "Pigs Care" Program is designed to better help all fans to be able to fully enjoy their experience at Coca-Cola Park.

The "Pigs Care" program provides the opportunity for any guest with an invisible or visible disability to stop at the Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence Guest Services window at Coca-Cola Park to receive a "Pigs Care" lanyard. While the guest utilizes Coca-Cola Park and its services, IronPigs employees will be able to discreetly help and assist those with lanyards and provide an additional amount of assistance, understanding and patience during the guest's trip to the ballpark.

Many guests who have non-visible disabilities live and face barriers often in their daily lives, including a lack of understanding and negative attitudes. Fans can now choose to wear the "Pigs Care" lanyard to discreetly identify that they may need support, help or just a little more time in the merchandise store, in line at concession stands or perhaps reaching their seats.

"We are grateful to be working with Air Products on implementing this new program that will benefit any guests who may have visible or non-visible disabilities," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "The Pigs Care Program reinforces our message of making sure every guest that comes through the gates at Coca-Cola Park has a positive and memorable experience, regardless of their ability."

The "Pigs Care" Program is believed to be the first of its kind in both Major League and Minor League Baseball. Non-visible disabilities may include autism, chronic pain, and learning difficulties as well as mental health conditions, severe anxieties, sensory loss, speech impairments and respiratory conditions. Although you may not be able to see these invisible impairments and conditions, they still exist and impact a significant size of the population.

"At Air Products, we believe that every person belongs and matters, and we are honored to partner with IronPigs to support and celebrate people of all abilities," said Laurie Hackett, Community Relations Director at Air Products.

Fans who are interested in learning more about the "Pigs Care" Program will be able to visit the Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence Guest Services located on the main concourse behind section 106/107 at Coca-Cola Park during an IronPigs game. Fans can also go to ironpigsbaseball.com for more information.

