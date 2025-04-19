Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy: Full Match Highlights: Late Vázquez Winner!

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #austinfc #lagalaxy

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.