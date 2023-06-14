6.14.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (29-33) at Iowa Cubs (34-28)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 1:08 PM ET

GAME #63 / ROAD #32: Indianapolis Indians (29-33) at Iowa Cubs (34-28)

PROBABLES: RHP Chase De Jong (0-2, 1.74) vs. RHP Ben Brown (2-3, 4.18)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Behind another quality start from top pitching prospect Quinn Priester and right fielder Henry Davis' first Triple-A home run, the Indianapolis Indians opened their series with the Iowa Cubs with a 7-4 win at Principal Park on Tuesday night. Priester threw 6.2 innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits to log his fifth quality start of the season. The Indians opened the scoring in the top of the second inning thanks to third basemen Jared Triolo's first Triple-A home run. The offenses went quiet until a four-run outburst in the top of the fifth against Iowa's starter Nick Neidert, highlighted by Davis' two-run home run to left field to knock the Cubs' starter out of the game. The Cubs got two back in the bottom half of the fifth, kickstarted by the first of designated hitter Jared Young's two home runs on the night. Indians second basemen Nick Gonzales plated center fielder Ryan Vilade with an RBI single in the seventh, and Vilade added another insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth before Indians reliever Carmen Mlodzinski finished the job with his first minor league save.

HENRY HAMMERS IT: Henry Davis ripped his first career Triple-A home run on Tuesday night. He has reached base safely in all six games since being promoted to Indianapolis on June 6. The 23-year-old is 5-for-22 with a triple, home run, three RBI and five walks through his first six games. He drew a season-high three walks on Saturday night, his most since drawing three on Sept. 1, 2022 vs Akron with Double-A Altoona. Pittsburgh selected him first overall in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Altoona to begin the season, hitting .284 (42-for-148) with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, .433 on-base percentage and .980 OPS.

TRIOLO LAUNCHES: Third basemen Jared Triolo launched his first career Triple-A home run on Tuesday night while compiling his second three-hit game of the season. Triolo was a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two runs scored. His second-inning solo blast was his first long ball since Aug. 24, 2022 at Bowie with Double-A Altoona.

VILADE PLAYED: Ryan Vilade collected his second consecutive multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and walk last night. He is off to a hot start to June, hitting .382 (13-for-34) with four runs scored, two doubles, two triples, seven RBI and 1.034 OPS in 10 games. He has now hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games. Vilade has been utilized both in the outfield and infield while playing the fourth-most games by an Indians player this season (45). He is hitting .285 (45-for-158) with seven doubles, two triples and three home runs.

QS FOR QP: Quinn Priester earned his career-high sixth consecutive win after allowing only one earned run in 6.2 innings. It was his fifth quality start of the season and second in three starts against Iowa this season - he has five of the Indians 11 quality starts. He improved to 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA (2er/18.2ip) against Iowa this season. On May 16 vs. Iowa, he recorded a season-high nine strikeouts in 7.0 one-run innings. His seven wins this season leads the International League. Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline now has five quality starts in his last eight outings. Since May 4, he is 6-0 with a 2.70 ERA (13er/43.1ip), 37 strikeouts, 1.34 WHIP and .238 average against.

MIGGY KEEPS GOING: Miguel Andújar extended his hitting streak to 16 games on Tuesday night. His streak is the longest by an Indians batter this season, and the longest since Chris Dickerson's 16-gamer in 2014 from 4/29-5/19. With a knock in his next game, he will tie his career-high 17-game hitting streak from 7/8-8/14/17 with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre. He's hit safely in all 16 games since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22. His streak is currently the longest active streak in the International League. Last week, he tallied four-hit nights twice, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. Since returning to Indy, he is hitting .424 (28-for-66) with 16 runs scored, six doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI and 1.190 OPS. In 39 total games with Indy, he is hitting .344 (53-for-154) with 27 runs scored, 14 doubles, a triple, seven homers, 30 RBI, .584 slugging percentage and 1.004 OPS. He has seven multi-hit games in his last 13. He ranks among IL leaders in average (5th), slugging percentage (9th) and OPS (9th).

MLODZINSKI CLOSES IT: Carmen Mlodzinski earned his first career save on Tuesday night with a scoreless ninth. He has allowed only one run in his last eight appearances (10.2ip). During this span, he is 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA (1er/10.2ip), 14 strikeouts, 1.13 WHIP and .211 average against. The 24-year-old is 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA (9er/25.2ip) in 19 relief appearances this season.

TODAY: The Indians will continue their six-game set with the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at 1:08 PM ET. The Indians snapped their five-game skid with Tuesday night's 7-4 win over the I-Cubs in the series opener. The Indians and I-Cubs first met this season for a six-game set at Victory Field from May 16-21, with each team winning three games apiece. Today, right-hander Chase De Jong (0-2, 1.74) will take the mound for the Indians against Iowa's right-hander Ben Brown (2-3, 4.18). Brown has two losses in as many starts against Indy, he's allowed eight runs in 8.0 innings of work.

DE JONG TAKES THE HILL: Right-hander Chase De Jong will open for the Indians today at Iowa. Today will be his ninth appearance (second start) with Indianapolis this season. He is 0-2 with a 1.74 ERA (2er/10.1ip) in two stints with Indy this season, today will be his first outing with Indy since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on June 11.

THIS DATE IN 1973: In front of 8,526 fans at Bush Stadium, home runs from George Foster and Joel Youngblood led the Indians to a 10th-inning exhibition victory over the Cincinnati Reds, 8-7. Pete Rose went 3-for-3 with a home run for the big-league club. For the Indians, Hal King, Jim Driscoll and Youngblood each had two hits.

