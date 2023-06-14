Parker Meadows Records Three Hits in Shutout Loss
June 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Toledo Mud Hens were shut out against the Lehigh Vally Iron Pigs Wednesday night with a score of 8-0. Toledo drops to 27-37 as Lehigh Valley improves to 33-30.
Zach Logue started the game for Toledo and gave up three runs in his 2.1 innings of work. He struck out four and gave up just two hits, although one of those hits was a two-run homer off the bat of Darick Hall. Rony Garcia came into the game in place of Logue and gave up two more runs in his 2.0 innings pitched. Layne Henderson struck out five across 1.2 scoreless innings, and Chavez Fernander gave up another three runs in 2.0 innings.
The Hens offense recorded seven hits, three of which came off the bat of leadoff man Parker Meadows. All three of Meadows's hits were singles. Only one of the Hens hits was an extra base hit, a ninth inning leadoff double from Tyler Nevin. Tonight was a stark contrast to last night's 8-7 victory when the Hens recorded six extra base hits, including three home runs.
Each Iron Pig batsman recorded at least one hit. They were led by Jake Cave who finished a triple shy of the cycle. Their starting pitcher Noah Skirrow threw 6.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
The Hens will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Pigs at 7:05 P.M. at Coca-Cola Park in Lehigh Valley.
Notables:
Parker Meadows: 3-4
Tyler Nevin: 1-4, 2B
Zach Logue: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
Layne Henderson: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
