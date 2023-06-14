Shrimp Start Series by Sweeping Doubleheader from Redbirds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blasted by the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday, sweeping a doubleheader 10-2 and 8-1 from 121 Financial Ballpark.

The doubleheader sweep was Jacksonville (29-35) first since brooming Memphis (34-31) on the road on May 6, 2022, and the club's first at home since taking two from Charlotte on August 13, 2021.

In the opener, Jumbo Shrimp pitchers Jeff Lindgren (6-2) and Robert Garcia combined to toss 7.0 innings of two-run baseball.

Jacksonville put up a six-spot in the second frame against Redbirds starter Dakota Hudson (3-4). Peyton Burdick singled and after a fielder's choice, Jerar Encarnacion followed with a single down the right field line, advancing Groshans to second. Austin Allen doubled on a sharp line drive to bring home Groshans. One batter later, C.J. Hinojosa grounded out, but another run came across the board. Jake Mangum then hit an RBI double to right field and then scored on an error. Jacob Amaya (9) capped off the inning with a two-run shot to blow the game wide open, 6-0.

Ivan Herrera (7) hit a solo shot in the fourth to tally to put Memphis on the board.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on a trio of more runs to their lead in the fourth. With two outs, Edwards knocked a single. He was brought home on a triple off the bat of Amaya, who then scored on a wild pitch. Dane Myers then earned a walk and Burdick doubled to pad Jacksonville's lead, 9-1.

A solo shot in the sixth by Encarnacion (12) extended the lead to 10-1.

In the top of the seventh frame, Moises Gomez (17) hit a solo homerun to make it 10-2.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Jacksonville's six-run third inning carried them to a 8-1 victory. Jumbo Shrimp starter Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-4) went six innings, allowing five hits and only one earned run.

In the home half of a scoreless second inning, Groshans singled and Miller reached on a fielder's choice. Mangum singled, scoring Groshans to plate the first runs of the game off Memphis starter Grant Black (0-3).

Myers singled in the bottom of the third inning and scored on a double by Burdick. Groshans then batted in Burdick with a double of his own. Encarnacion tripled, scoring Groshans, who then scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0. Miller singled and scored thanks to a Mangum triple. Mangum was driven in on a single by Chavez making it 7-0.

Myers opened up the bottom of the fourth frame with a single followed by a Groshans double. Miller walked to load the bases. Mangum then singled, driving in Myers, extending the lead to 8-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, Masyn Winn (7) homered to put the Redbirds on the board making it 8-1.

