Noah Skirrow Leads Shutout Effort as IronPigs Even Series with Mud Hens
June 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Noah Skirrow spun 6.1 shutout innings to lead collaborative shutout effort as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (33-30) blanked the Toledo Mud Hens (27-37) by a final of 8-0 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs led right from the jump as Darick Hall blasted a first inning two-run homer, his second of the season, to start the scoring. Jake Cave added his own two-run homer in the third, his 10th of the year, to make it 4-0 IronPigs.
Cave followed up his homer with an RBI double in the fifth to extend the IronPigs lead to 5-0.
Lehigh Valley stretched the lead with three more runs in the eighth. Rafael Marchan singled home a run before Cal Stevenson plated another with a sacrifice fly. Cave picked up his fourth RBI of the day with a single, bringing the IronPigs lead to 8-0.
Noah Skirrow (6-2) spearheaded the shutout for IronPigs and earned the win with 6.1 scoreless innings. He allowed five hits and two walks, striking out five. Jacob Barnes, Ben Bowden, and Andrew Bellatti combined for the remaining 2.1 innings for the third shutout of the year for Lehigh Valley.
Zach Logue (1-5) took the loss for Toledo, allowing three runs in 2.1 innings on two hits and a walk, striking out four.
The IronPigs and Mud Hens continue their series on Thursday, June 15 with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.
