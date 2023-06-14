Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Wednesday
June 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton/WB RailRiders at Innovative Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, with the first pitch of game one set for 1:05 p.m.
RHP Wily Peralta (1-4, 5.48) will get the ball for the Red Wings in game one and will be followed by RHP Paolo Espino (3-2, 4.62) in the back half of the twin bill.
Tony Oliva's scheduled autograph appearance will still take place tonight, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and concluding at 7:00 p.m. by the Red Wings Hall of Fame. Fans entering the ballpark will do so through the Main Gates.
Tonight's Cocos Locos de Rochester T-Shirt giveaway, presented by the Upstate Honda Dealers, will be rescheduled for a later date this season.
Fans will be able to exchange their tickets to Wednesday's game for any future home game during the 2023 regular season.
Tickets for the remaining home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.
