Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Rochester Postponed
June 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - Wednesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field in Rochester has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Red Wings will play a doubleheader on Thursday, June 15, beginning at 1:05 P.M.
This series against the Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate will continue through Sunday and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on June 20 for a set against the Buffalo Bisons. For more information on the upcoming series or to purchase tickets, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
29-34
