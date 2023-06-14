Syracuse Mets Introduce Syracuse Shot Clocks to NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are introducing an alternate theme night identity, the Syracuse Shot Clocks, to NBT Bank Stadium for one night only on Saturday, August 19th, presented by Visit Syracuse. The Syracuse Mets will transform into the Syracuse Shot Clocks to play the Columbus Clippers at 6:35 p.m. that evening, gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The 24-second shot clock was introduced to professional basketball in 1954 by Danny Biasone, owner of the Syracuse Nationals (now the Philadelphia 76ers). Biasone and Syracuse Nationals General Manager Leo Ferris first experimented with the shot clock during scrimmages. Biasone is quoted as saying "I looked at the box scores from the games I enjoyed, games where they didn't screw around and stall. I noticed each team took about 60 shots. That meant 120 shots per game. So, I took the 2,880 seconds (48 minutes) and divided that by 120 shots. The result was 24 seconds per shot." Eventually, the duo convinced the NBA to adopt the 24-second clock for the 1954-55 season.

"The Syracuse Mets are committed to honoring Central New York and all the history from this great area," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "Like the Salt Potatoes, Devices, Butter Sculptures and Salt City Mets, the Shot Clocks will pay tribute to a valued piece of CNY culture and history, and we are excited to bring this theme night to our fans from Central New York."

The Syracuse Shot Clocks will be giving away replica Shot Clocks jerseys to the first 1000 fans through the gates that day, courtesy of Visit Syracuse. Fans can also purchase an Amazin' Giveaway Pack for $25, which includes a ticket to the game on August 19th and a guaranteed Shot Clocks giveaway jersey.

The Syracuse Shot Clocks will wear specialty Shot Clocks on-field caps and jerseys during the game that evening. Shot Clocks jerseys will be auctioned off online (syracusemets.com/auction) starting August 19th to benefit In My Father's Kitchen.

In My Father's Kitchen aims to see a world free from chronic homelessness, where individuals are fed, sheltered in safe housing and free from strongholds. Their mission is to feed people spirit, soul, and body; using food distribution and supply material necessities to break down barriers, build relationships, and bring hope to those who feel invisible.

Syracuse Shot Clocks merchandise will be available for sale in the Syracuse Mets Team Store & available online at syracusemets.milbstore.com.

For tickets to see the Syracuse Shot Clocks on August 19th or any other Syracuse Mets home game, visit syracusemets.com or the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in-person or over the phone.

