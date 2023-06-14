I-Cubs Even Series in Dominant Fashion

DES MOINES, IA - After their loss in game one of the series last night, the Iowa Cubs (35-28) bounced back with an 8-1 victory over the Indianapolis Indians (29-34) in game two of the series, Wednesday at Principal Park.

Neither team scored for the first two inning, but Iowa broke it open in third with a six-run frame. They scored on singles from Nelson Velazquez, Jake Slaughter, Chase Strumpf and Sergio Alcántara, while also getting a sacrifice fly from Cody Bellinger.

Six runs of support allowed Ben Brown to cruise in his third start of the year against Indianapolis. The young righty spun six scoreless innings allowing just six hits while striking out 11 of the 24 batters he faced.

Iowa padded their lead on an RBI single from Edwin Ríos in the sixth and a double by Darius Hill in the seventh, going up 8-0. Indianapolis ended the I-Cubs' shutout bid in the eighth inning, getting a sacrifice fly from Miguel Andújar.

Manuel Rodriguez struck out two in his scoreless ninth inning, completing the 8-1 victory for Iowa and evening the series at one game apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Ben Brown tied a season high with 11 strikeouts over his six innings pitched today, getting 17 swings and misses out of his 86 pitches thrown.

Seven of the nine starters in Iowa's lineup had an RBI today, with Jake Slaughter leading the way driving in two.

In his second game on Major League rehab, Cody Bellinger recorded his first hit of the stint, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout. Edwin Ríos played in his first rehab game with Iowa, going 2-for-5 with a run scored, a double, an RBI and three strikeouts.

Iowa and Indianapolis are scheduled to play game three of their six-game set tomorrow night, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 6:38 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

