Chasers Hit Three Homers and Win Seven Straight, 6-1 over Clippers

OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers used three homers and one of the best combined pitching performances of the season helped the team to a seventh straight victory, a 6-1 win over the Columbus Clippers Wednesday afternoon.

Starting pitcher Alec Marsh made his 2023 Storm Chasers debut and held Columbus to just one run on three hits over 5.0 innings, while striking out six.

Behind Marsh, left-hander Walter Pennington threw 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings and retired 6 of 7 hitters, just issuing a two-out walk in the sixth.

Will Klein pitched the final 2.0 innings of the game in his Triple-A debut and dominated the Clippers, striking out the side in the eighth inning with five of his six outs coming on strikeouts, A 100.2mph pitch to finish his second strikeout in the eighth was the fastest thrown by a Storm Chaser pitcher this season.

Samad Taylor opened the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, his sixth long ball of the season and second straight game with a homer, at the time capping a stretch of eight straight plate appearances reaching base safely.

While Columbus struck for a run in the third on a sacrifice fly against Marsh, Johan Camargo gave Omaha a lead in the fourth with a solo home run off the left field foul pole, his fourth of the season for a 2-1 advantage, a lead Omaha held onto the rest of the afternoon.

John Rave added a run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly that scored Clay Dungan, then the Chasers rallied for three more runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Taylor drew a walk, then stole second and third and quickly scored on a double from Rave. Two pitches later, Rave scored on a to-run homer off the bat of Tyler Gentry, his sixth of the season, to increase Omaha's lead to five.

With his homer in the first, being hit by a pitch in the fifth and his seventh inning walk, Taylor has now reached base in 12 of his last 14 plate appearances, including five walks and two homers, with four runs scored.

In just two games played with Omaha this year, Rave is 2-for-7 with four runs batted in.

The Storm Chasers will try to extend their winning streak to eight games on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CT as right-hander Max Castillo takes the mound for Omaha.

