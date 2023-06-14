Bats Fall to St. Paul, 11-3

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (35-28) dropped their second straight game against the St. Paul Saints (38-26), losing 11-3 on Wednesday afternoon despite recording double-digit hits for the seventh time in the last eight games.

The Saints picked up right where they left off from last night's game, plating three runs in the top of the first, but the Bats responded immediately in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game with three runs of their own.

The rally began with two outs as Reds rehabber Henry Ramos knocked a two-run double into the gap in left center before scoring on a double down the line from Matt Reynolds, who continued to stay hot at the plate by recording an RBI for the seventh straight game.

St. Paul jumped back in front with a run in the fourth before pouring on six more runs in the next three innings to put the game out of reach for the Bats. The Saints tacked on another run in the ninth, mashing their fifth home run of the game.

Catcher Jhonny Pereda extended his on-base streak to 20 games, going 2-for-4 in the contest with a pair of singles as one of four Bats to record multiple hits on the day.

First pitch for tomorrow's contest between the Bats and Saints is slated for 6:35 pm E.T. Drawing the start for Louisville will be RHP Randy Wynne (2-1, 4.70 ERA) while St. Paul's starter has yet to be announced.

