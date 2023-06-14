Memphis Swept in Doubleheader to Start Series at Jacksonville

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds were swept in a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon to begin the six-game series at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Redbirds dropped game one, 10-2, and game two, 8-1.

All three Memphis runs on the afternoon came via solo home runs. In game one, catcher Ivan Herrera drilled his seventh home run of the season and right fielder Moises Gomez clubbed his 17th blast of 2023. In game two, the lone Redbirds run came in on a second baseman Masyn Winn home run, his seventh long ball of the season.

Dakota Hudson (3-4) started game one for Memphis. The right-handed pitcher tossed 3.2 innings, allowed nine runs (six earned) on eight hits, three walks and struck out one batter. In game two, relievers Kodi Whitley and Guillermo Zuñiga combined to complete the final three innings in scoreless fashion and struck out a total of six batters.

The Redbirds (34-31) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, June 28 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Nashville Sounds.

