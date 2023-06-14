Cocos Locos de Rochester Game Notes - June 14 vs. Scranton/WB

June 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Vejigantes De Scranton/WB (29-34) vs. Cocos Locos De Rochester (29-33)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Randy Vasquez (1-6, 5.13) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (1-4, 5.48)

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The Rochester Red Wings defeated the Scranton/WB RailRiders, 18-10, last night in the series opener...the Wings returned home to begin their two-week homestand, scoring a season-high 18 runs against SWB...three Rochester batters combined to record four homers in the win, with a pair coming from CF VICTOR ROBLES, while LF DEREK HILL and 2B JAKE ALU each launched one...defensive replacement 2B JAKE NOLL scored three runs in his 4-for-4 day at the plate along with two RBI...RHP GERSON MORENO worked a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two to hold Scranton at 10 runs...the Wings take on the RailRiders again tonight in the second game of the series with RHP WILY PERALTA starting on the mound.

NOLL DOUBT: 2B JAKE NOLL picked up his first hit since he was reinstated from the Injured List on 6/3, launching an RBI double in the fourth as part of a 4-for-4 day after coming into Tuesday's game as a defensive replacement...he is the first player in Red Wings history and second in International League history to register four hits coming off the bench...

This was Noll's first four-hit game since 5/10/18 with Potomac, and sixth career game with at least four hits.

Since becoming the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate in 2021, Noll leads the Red Wings in hits (231), home runs (27), doubles (54), RBI (122), and total bases (378)...he is the only player to log 200-plus hits, or 100-plus RBI.

WINNOVATIVE FIELD: After the 18-10 win last night, the Red Wings now hold a 16-10 record at Innovative Field this season, compared to a 13-23 record on the road...Rochester's .615 winning percentage at home is the second-best in the International League, trailing only NOR (.742), who posts a 23-8 record at Harbor Park.

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF x4: LF DEREK HILL smashed a leadoff homer for the second-straight game in Tuesday night's win...this marked the Iowa native's second time hitting leadoff bombs in two consecutive games this season...four leadoff homers is the most by a Red Wing since Luis Garcia's six in 2021...

Hill is the first Wing since at least 2005 to hit leadoff homers in two consecutive games...he has done so twice this season.

TO THE VICTOR...GO THE SPOILS: Rehabbing CF VICTOR ROBLES logged the first multi-homer game of his professional career (921 MLB & MiLB games), going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, five RBI and four runs scored in his third game since he was sent on a rehab assignment on 6/9...the righty is the fifth Red Wing to log a multi homer game, and the third to post five-plus RBI this season...

Robles played in 23 games with the Wings in 2021, hitting .301 (25-for-83) with four home runs, a triple, eight doubles, eight RBI and six stolen bases.

SOUND THE BLANKENHORN: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN logged a pair of RBI in last night's win, going 1-for-4 at the plate...the lefty has reached safely in 27-of-his-last-28 games (since 5/4-G2), hitting .266 (29-for-109) with five home runs, seven doubles, and 23 RBI over that span, reaching base at a .365 clip.

EVERYBODY EATS: 2B JAKE ALU recorded a grand slam in last night's contest, his first this season with Rochester...this was the second grand slam of his career (9/13/22 vs. LHV), and the second by a Wing this season (CODY WILSON on 5/12 against WOR)...

The last time three different Wings homered in the same game was 5/31 against SYR (Kieboom, Millas and Mejia).

DOUBLE DIGIT DUBS: After scoring 18 runs in last night's contest, the Wings offense has now scored double-digit runs in eight games this season...Rochester scored six runs in the fourth inning last night, marking the most runs by a Red Wings team in the fourth frame since 5/18/17 against LHV...Rochester scored double-digit runs 12 times in 2022 (148 games), and eight in 2021 (127 games)...it took this year's team just 62 games to match their 2021 total...

18 runs is the new season-high for Rochester, and the Wings most runs in a game since they scored 18 against WOR on 6/5/21.

With Scranton/WB scoring 10 runs, last night marked the second time this season the Wings have both scored and allowed double-digit runs in a game (6/7 at WOR).

THOU SHALL NOT CROSS: RHP GERSON MORENO worked a scoreless ninth inning during last night's game...the reliever extended his streak of appearances without an earned run to 11 games (since 5/13), which is tied for the second-longest streak in the International League this season...Moreno is 3-1 through 14.2 innings pitched over that span and has only allowed five hits while striking out 17 opposing batters...Moreno lowered his ERA from 4.32 to 2.45 over the 11-game streak...

Moreno has now surpassed bullpen mate ALBERTO BALDONADO, who recorded 10 games without allowing an earned run (5/6-26), giving him the team-leading spot.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.