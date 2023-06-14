June 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

IOWA CUBS (34-28) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (29-33)

Wednesday - 12:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Ben Brown (2-3, 4.18) vs. RHP Chase De Jong (0-2, 1.74)

TODAY'S GAME: Iowa and Indianapolis will face off for game two of this week's series this afternoon. Ben Brown is set to make his eighth start of the year with Iowa and third against Indianapolis today. The righty has suffered all three of his losses in his last five games. Two of those losses came against the Indians on May 16 and May 21. In his May 16 start, Brown tied his career high in hits allowed and set career highs in runs, earned runs and home runs allowed. Brown was credited with a no decision in his start last Thursday in St. Paul. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven. In that start, he walked a career-high six hitters that night. Brown is in search of his first win since May 27. For the Indians, Chase De Jong will make his second start of the year for Indianapolis. De Jong's last seven appearances have been in relief, where he's combined for a 2.16 ERA with seven walks and 11 strikeouts in 9.1 innings. The righty has bounced back and forth between Pittsburgh and Indianapolis this season and is set to make his first appearance since being sent to the Indians outright on June 11. De Jong tossed 1.0 inning of relief against Iowa earlier this year on May 17. He allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit and two walks. In his last start versus Iowa on May 4, 2021, De Jong didn't allow a run in 6.0 innings and struck out ten while earning the win. He owns a career 1-1 record with a 5.25 ERA in three appearances against the I-Cubs.

PERLAZA FINDS A WAY: Despite going 0-for-4 in the series opener on Tuesday night, outfielder Yonathan Perlaza was able to keep his on-base streak alive by drawing a walk in the bottom of the seventh inning. Perlaza's walk increased his on- base streak to 23 straight games, which is currently the second-longest active on-base streak in the International League. The Venezuelan's streak of getting on-base is also the longest such streak for an I-Cub this season by a good margin. Christopher Morel owns the second-longest on-base streak of the season at 18 games between March 31 and April 23. Perlaza also owns the third-longest on-base streak by an I-Cub this season when he reached base in 13 straight games from April 20 to May 11. Over his current streak, Perlaza has hardly had to rely on walks to get on base, as he has recorded a hit in 20 of the 23 games. In terms of his on-base percentage, the 24-year-old ranks second on the team with a mark of .402.

SLUMP BUSTED: Infielder Sergio Alcántara was recently going through some struggles at the plate with a six-game hitless streak from May 30-June 8. In 21 plate appearances over that span, AlcaÌntara struck out at least once every game and racked up a total of 11 strikeouts. However, the Dominican Republic native has seemed to get back on track, recording four consecutive two-hit performances. AlcaÌntara continued his multi-hit streak in last night's contest versus Indianapolis by going 2-for-4 with a double at the dish. It was the 13th time the 26-year-old has recorded two hits in a game this season and his 14th multi-hit outing overall, which is now tied for the team lead.

SEEING JA(RED): Infielder Jared Young is currently the hottest hitter in Iowa's lineup. In the month of June, Young is batting .421 (16-for-38) with nine runs scored, three doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI, a .542 on-base percentage, and an .816 slugging percentage. The Canadian national currently ranks first on the team in batting average for the season with a mark of .313 and is also currently riding an eight-game hitting streak, which is his longest of the season and the longest active streak by an I-Cub. The 27-year-old continued his spectacular stretch with his performance in the series opener versus Indianapolis last night. Despite falling 7-4, Young provided much of the offense for Iowa, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of home runs and three RBI. It was the second time this season in which Young has homered twice in one game. The other instance came back on April 27 when he went deep twice versus Louisville. Christopher Morel teamed up with Young to hit a pair of home runs in that game as well. Young also leads the team in three-hit performances on the season with five. Three of those games have come in the month of June for Young as he had back-to-back three-hit games in the recent series against St. Paul.

JUMPING FOR JENSEN: While it wasn't a dream Triple-A debut for pitcher Ryan Jensen on June 7 against St. Paul when he was credited with the loss after allowing three runs on three walks and just one hit, his following two outings have been rather impressive. The right-hander took the mound just three days later against the Saints for his second Triple-A appearance and over 1.2 innings, held St. Paul scoreless and allowed just one hit to go along with four strikeouts. The California kid was called upon last night for another relief appearance, this time versus Indianapolis, and dazzled again, tossing 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball while allowing just one hit and striking out one. Jensen's ERA has come down by 20 points since his first outing with Iowa, going from 27.00 to 6.75.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis will play game two of their six-game series today, with the Indians currently leading the series 1-0 after their series-opening win last night. Iowa dropped to 3-4 this year against Indianapolis with the loss last night, after splitting the first series 3-3. The loss moved the I-Cubs to 41-62 all-time against Indianapolis, including going 19-27 against the Indians here at home.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa turned four double plays defensively last night, good for their season high; they had turned three in a game three times prior to last night, with the most recent occurrence coming in game two of a doubleheader against Columbus on May 6...with Iowa's loss last night, they moved to an even .500 in series openers this year at 6-6 and dropped below the .500 mark in night games this year, at 18-19...after two errors in their finale on Sunday, Iowa played a clean game defensively last night, making it now five of their last six games without committing an error.

