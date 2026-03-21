3.21.2026: Loudoun United FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
United States youth international Adam Beaudry posted a 10-save shutout to earn Loudoun United FC a 0-0 draw against Miami FC at Segra Field as both clubs earned their first point of the 2026 campaign.
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026
- Loudoun Splits Points with Miami - Loudoun United FC
- Miami FC Claims a Point on the Road against Loudoun United in 0-0 Road Match - Miami FC
- New Mexico United Heads on the Road to Take on San Antonio FC - New Mexico United
- Orange County SC Aims to End Draw Streak vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Orange County SC
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Louisville City FC Today - Rhode Island FC
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