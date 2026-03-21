3.21.2026: Loudoun United FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







United States youth international Adam Beaudry posted a 10-save shutout to earn Loudoun United FC a 0-0 draw against Miami FC at Segra Field as both clubs earned their first point of the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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