3.21.2026: Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Dylan Sing and Bruno Rendon scored either side of halftime to lead Indy Eleven to a 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC in its home opener at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, earning the Boys in Blue their first points of the 2026 USL Championship campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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