3.21.2026: FC Tulsa vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Owen Damm scored a late winner and notched an assist after Kalil ElMedkhar and Remi Cabral had also found the net as FC Tulsa took a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at ONEOK Field, earning the Scissortails their first league victory of the 2026 campaign.
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