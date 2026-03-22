3.21.2026: Charleston Battery vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Emilio Ycaza scored twice, including the winner in second-half stoppage time, as the Charleston Battery rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to take a 3-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Patriots Point with United States U-20 international Colton Swan also finding the net.
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