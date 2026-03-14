3.14.2026: Loudoun United FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Albert Dikwa recorded a goal and assist while Bradley Sample and Sam Bassett also found the net as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC rallied from an early deficit to take a 3-2 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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