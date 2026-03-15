3.14.2026: Lexington SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Oliver Semmle recorded a pair of key second-half saves to earn Lexington SC a 0-0 draw against Sacramento Republic FC at Lexington SC Stadium as Republic FC shot-stopper Danny Vitiello posted his 60th regular season shutout for the visitors.
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