3.14.2026: Lexington SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Oliver Semmle recorded a pair of key second-half saves to earn Lexington SC a 0-0 draw against Sacramento Republic FC at Lexington SC Stadium as Republic FC shot-stopper Danny Vitiello posted his 60th regular season shutout for the visitors.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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