3.14.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights
Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Darren Smith struck twice while Chisom Egbuchulam scored on his debut as Detroit City FC took a 3-0 victory against Brooklyn FC in its opening game of the season at Keyworth Stadium.
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