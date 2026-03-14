3.14.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Darren Smith struck twice while Chisom Egbuchulam scored on his debut as Detroit City FC took a 3-0 victory against Brooklyn FC in its opening game of the season at Keyworth Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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