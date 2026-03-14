USL Brooklyn FC

3.14.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Darren Smith struck twice while Chisom Egbuchulam scored on his debut as Detroit City FC took a 3-0 victory against Brooklyn FC in its opening game of the season at Keyworth Stadium.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026


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