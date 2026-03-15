3.14.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Talen Maples forced a late own goal that proved the winner for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a 3-2 thriller at Weidner Field that saw the hosts go up two goals through Levonte Johnson and Jonas Fjeldberg and Abraham Okyere strike twice in four minutes to level for the Lights before Colorado Springs' grabbed all three points.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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