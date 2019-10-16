2020 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Ontario International Airport to Air on NHL Network

October 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





SPRINGFIELD, MA - The American Hockey League and NHL Network announced today that the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will air live on NHL Network. The All-Star broadcasts are a part of a schedule of 20 live AHL broadcasts on NHL Network during the 2019-20 season, marking the most live AHL regular-season game telecasts ever in a single season on NHL Network.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 26, while the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m. PT on Monday, January 27. Both events will take place at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

"The American Hockey League is home to the top prospects for all 31 National Hockey League teams," said David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited once again to be joining with NHL Network to showcase the excitement and skill of AHL action to hockey fans across the United States."

Tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport are on-sale now. Tickets, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and the AHL All-Star Challenge, are available by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.

The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.