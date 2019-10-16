Blue Cross Arena Announces Expanded Partnership with The Distillery

October 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) ... The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial announced today an expanded partnership with The Distillery, making the longtime partner and local restaurant the official Wing and Wing Sauce of the venue as well as the Rochester Americans and Knighthawks.

"We are extremely proud and honored to continue our partnership with the Amerks and Knighthawks organizations, and now to extend our relationship and provide The Distillery signature wing sauces to Blue Cross Arena," said Peter Psyllos, president of The Distillery Restaurant. "The Distillery has been a proud sponsor of the Amerks since the early 80's and the Knighthawks since the 90's and look forward to continuing that tradition into 2020! We proudly support the local communities in which we operate in, through team sponsorships, community-related events and various fundraising initiatives. We wish the Amerks and Knighthawks much success this upcoming season and look forward to adding some great flavor to Blue Cross Arena!"

New for this season, every Wednesday Amerks home game will be a Wing Wednesday, featuring one of The Distillery's five signature wing sauces at the Chef stand, located in the upper concourse of The Blue Cross Arena. Guests will have the option to choose from traditional Buffalo (medium or hot), Barbeque, Sweet and Spicy and Buffalo Garlic Parm. Fans will have their first opportunity to sample the sauces next Wednesday, Oct. 23 when the Amerks host the Hershey Bears.

Chicken wings and tenders can be purchased in the main concession areas on both the Riverside and Exchange Street sides of the arena as well as in all suites.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.