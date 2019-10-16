Comets Dominate Crunch in Home Opener

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets used six goals from six different skaters en route to a 6-2 thumping of the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

After 12 minutes of scoreless play between the rivals, the action revved up to break-neck pace until the final horn of the period. While shorthanded, Cory Conacher started the scoring for Syrcause, while Jonah Gadjovich evened up the game with his first of the year just 1:34 later. After Vincent Arseneau held the zone, he delivered the puck to the wall where Wacey Hamilton sent it to the net for a Gadjovich re-direction.

Six minutes later and with under 20 seconds remaining in the first, the Crunch re-established their lead, courtesy of Chris Mueller. After Mikey DiPietro made an initial save from point-blank range, Mueller found the rebound and deposited it into the net. Just 15 seconds later, the Comets tied things up at two after Dylan Blujus stuck with a play on a Utica attack. Sven Baertschi motored towards the goal and chipped a shot towards Scott Wedgewood, who stopped it but placed the rebound on Blujus' stick for a put-back tally.

The Comets dominated the middle session of the game, eventually pocketing three goals over a span of less than four minutes. Francis Perron got the second-period scoring underway with his first as a Comet at the 12:23 mark by cleaning up a net front scramble, while Reid Boucher kept his hot streak going with a breakaway marker two minutes later.

Finishing off the picture-perfect period was Zack MacEwen, who was on the receiving end of a brilliant play from Nikolay Goldobin for a backdoor finish. The Comets outshot the Crunch by a 17-4 margin in the period and took a 5-2 lead into the second break.

Vincent Arseneau added to the dominant effort by generating his first of the year after cashing in on his own rebound following a breakaway attempt. Arseneau's late strike capped off the scoring for the night with the team's sixth.

