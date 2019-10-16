Hogs Cap Homestand with $2 Beer, Magnet Schedule Giveaway
October 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs cap their season-opening, three-game homestand with the first Illinois Lottery Cup Series matchup of the season Friday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop against the Chicago Wolves is 7 p.m. and the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs magnet schedule, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.
FRIDAY, OCT. 18 vs. CHICAGO WOLVES
Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Illinois Lottery Cup: The IceHogs and Wolves kick off the 2019-20 Illinois Lottery Cup Series at the BMO. Rockford seeks to snap Chicago's streak of three consecutive Lottery Cup Series titles.
Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs magnet schedule, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.
$2 Bud Lights: Each Friday home game during the 2019-20 season features Bud Light for just $2. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.
