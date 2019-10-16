Hogs Cap Homestand with $2 Beer, Magnet Schedule Giveaway

October 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs cap their season-opening, three-game homestand with the first Illinois Lottery Cup Series matchup of the season Friday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop against the Chicago Wolves is 7 p.m. and the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs magnet schedule, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

FRIDAY, OCT. 18 vs. CHICAGO WOLVES

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Illinois Lottery Cup: The IceHogs and Wolves kick off the 2019-20 Illinois Lottery Cup Series at the BMO. Rockford seeks to snap Chicago's streak of three consecutive Lottery Cup Series titles.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs magnet schedule, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

$2 Bud Lights: Each Friday home game during the 2019-20 season features Bud Light for just $2. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.