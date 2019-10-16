San Jose Barracuda Reveal 5th Anniversary Team

SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), revealed their 5th Anniversary Team during the first intermission of Friday's 5-1 win over the San Diego Gulls at SAP Center, as voted on by the fans, as a part of the team's 5th anniversary celebration.

-- San Jose Barracuda 5th Anniversary Team --

Forwards: Timo Meier (2016-17), John McCarthy (2015-pres.), Kevin Labanc (2016-18)

Defense: Jake Middleton (2016-19), Tim Heed (2016-18)

Goaltender: Aaron Dell (2015-16)

In conjunction with the revealing of the 5th Anniversary Team, the Barracuda also announced the revealing of a three-part bobblehead collector set with interlocking bases. Giveaways will include Timo Meier/Aaron Dell bobblehead on Friday, November 29 (6 p.m.) against the Bakersfield Condors, a John McCarthy/Jake Middleton bobblehead giveaway on Sunday, January 12 (3 p.m.) against the Stockton Heat and a Tim Heed/Kevin Labanc bobblehead giveaway on Monday, February 17 (6 p.m.) against the Tucson Roadrunners. For all three games, the first 4,000 fans in the building will receive the giveaway.

The Power Pour:

In 2019-20, the Barracuda will be offering a brand-new promotion called the Power Pour. Anytime the Barracuda score a power-play goal during the first or second period this season, all draft beers on the concourse will be 50% for 15 minutes following the goal. The Power Pour will be made available for all Barracuda home games during the 2019-20 season.

$5 Value Menu:

Also, as a part of the team's 5th-anniversary celebration, the Barracuda will be offering a $5 menu that features $5 popcorn, $5 pretzels, $5 nachos and $5 hot dogs.

