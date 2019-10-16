Heat Suffer 6-2 Setback Tuesday against Bakersfield

STOCKTON, Calif. - An early hole proved too much to overcome as the Stockton Heat took their first loss of the 2019-20 season, a 6-2 setback against the Bakersfield Condors Tuesday night at Stockton Arena. Alan Quine and Eetu Tuulola both found the back of the net in the contest, but the Heat were unable to claw within striking distance after Bakersfield built a 4-0 advantage in the first period. Quine's goal was his first of the campaign, the forward leading Stockton in points a season ago, while Tuulola now has goals in back-to-back games just four games into his first professional season. Defensemen Corey Schueneman and Rob Hamilton each registered their first points of the campaign with assists in the contest.

GOALIES

W: Stuart Skinner (30 shots, 28 saves)

L: Artyom Zagidulin (11 shots, 7 saves)

ND: Nick Schneider (16 shots, 15 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Kailer Yamamoto (1g,1a), Second - Brad Malone (2a), Third - Alan Quine (1a)

Final Shots: STK - 30, BAK - 28

Power Plays: STK - 1-5, BAK - 2-2

- Alan Quine scored his first goal of the season with a second period tally.

- Dillon Dube's assist on Quine's goal gives him three helpers over the last two games.

- Eetu Tuulola scored his second goal in as many games, giving him three points (2g,1a) over the last 120 minutes.

- Corey Schueneman (Quine goal) and Rob Hamilton (Tuulola goal) each recorded an assist in the game, their respective first points of the season.

- Bakersfield's pair of power play goals were their first scores on the man-advantage this season.

UP NEXT

The Heat hit the road over the weekend for a pair of divisional games at San Diego and Bakersfield before returning home to play host once again to the Condors on Friday, Oct. 25, a 7 p.m. puck drop.

