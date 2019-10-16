Sens Announce Additional Women's Hockey Night
October 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have announced additional details for its Women's Hockey Night on Oct. 19 including an appearance from Olympic champion Sami Jo Small.
Small was part of Canada's gold medal winning teams at the 2002 and 2006 Olympics. She also won a silver medal in 1998. The Winnipeg native also has five World Championship gold medals to her name (1999, 2000, 2001, 2004 and 2007) and was named tournament MVP in 1999 and 2000.
The former goaltender was also one of the co-founders of the Canadian Women's Hockey League that began play in 2007 before disbanding in 2019.
As part of Women's Hockey Day, Small will speak at an exclusive event from 5-6pm to minor hockey teams that are playing at the Quinte Wellness Sports Centre throughout the day. Fans will have the chance to meet Small during the first intermission at Gate 2 and throughout the game there will be lots of minor hockey activations with girls teams.
Saturday will also mark the first CAA Chuck-A-Puck of the season with proceeds going to the Belleville Bearcats Girls Hockey Association.
Fans are also reminded that as it's a Saturday game, they can take advantage of the Family Pack that includes four tickets for just $78. The Coca-Cola Pack and McDonald's pack are also available. Click here for full details on our three special offers.
Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators season tickets or flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.
