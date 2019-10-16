P-Bruins Comeback Falls Just Short as Laval Rocket Wins in Shootout, 5-4
October 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
LAVAL, QC. - The Providence Bruins earned one point on Wednesday night as its comeback fell just short in a matchup with the Laval Rocket. Peter Cehlarik scored twice for Providence while Paul Carey and Brendan Gaunce also added goals for the Bruins. Providence scored four unanswered goals, including the game-tying goal with 18 seconds remaining, after falling behind 4-0 in the first period.
COACH'S QUOTE
"It was a tough start, needless to say," said Jay Leach, head coach of the Bruins. "To be honest we started off alright. We let one up right at the end of a penalty kill and then the floodgates opened for a good six to eight minutes - a sign of a younger team trying to find its way.
"Thankfully we were able to recover and started to play the way we would like to play - putting pucks behind them, skating and playing as a unit. We were able to come back and get a huge point. Overall, it was a great lesson and hopefully we can build off it for the game on Friday."
THOUGHTS FROM THE PLAYERS
Brendan Gaunce (One goal, one assist)
"We kind of let things snowball a bit in the first period there. We knew if we stuck together and played our game then the chances would come. If we're detailed and playing smart on the walls, we're going to get our chances. We were just trying to keep that up and keep chipping away."
Peter Cehlarik (Two goals)
"I was trying to find myself a bit with those first couple shifts. Luckily I got that goal and was able to settle down and feel better. I felt good overall. It's still the beginning of the year. We're trying to see what we have, but it's always great to see the guys stick with it and come back. Next time we just need a better start."
Cehlarik has now scored three goals in just two games played for Providence this season.
With one goal and one assist tonight, Carey has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games.
Gaunce recorded his first multi-point game of the season on Wednesday, scoring a goal and adding an assist.
With one assist on Wednesday night, Anders Bjork extended his point streak to three games. Over that three-game stretch, Bjork has recorded two goals and two assists for four points.
NEXT GAME
The Bruins will remain in Laval and take on the Rocket for a second consecutive game on Friday, October 18 at Place Bell. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
