Roadrunners Open Fourth Season in Tucson Friday

October 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, begin the home portion of their fourth season in Southern Arizona this Friday night when they take on the San Antonio Rampage at Tucson Arena starting at 7 p.m.

The festivities for Opening Night in Tucson begin at 4:30 p.m. when players will begin arriving through the main entrance of the Tucson Convention Center (TCC) on a red carpet. Fans are encourage to arrive early to grab their spot, greet the players, take pictures and potentially receive autographs. The "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will also be interviewing players before they enter the building, gathering their thoughts on the excitement before the first home game.

Prior to the main entrance doors opening at 5:45 p.m. fans can also enjoy a party on the plaza featuring the Billy Shaw Jr. Band playing live music.

When doors open, 5:30 p.m. for Roadrunners Season Ticket Members at the North Doors of the TCC, the first 1,500 fans will receive a Roadrunners rally towel courtesy of Williams & Associates.

This weekend begins a stretch of six consecutive home games for the team, including Saturday's Kids in Free Night, also at 7 p.m. against San Antonio. Fans purchasing tickets at the box office with children ages 14 and under will receive a complimentary ticket for those wishing to attend. Roadrunners Season Ticket Members and package holders should contact their Roadrunners representative for more information on accessing their free children's ticket(s).

This weekend's games will also be the first played on the new Tucson Arena ice floor following the plant replacement project that took place this summer. The Roadrunners would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the Rio Nuevo District for replacing the over 20-year-old equipment at the Tucson Convention Center. Following a six-month, $3.4 million project upgrade, the team invites the community to join in on the Fast Fun, family-friendly entertainment at Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners continue their six-game home stretch with the following dates at Tucson Arena:

October 25 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.) - Kids Weekend: Fortnite, Coors Light 1-2-3 Night, Teacher's Night presented by Pima Federal Credit Union

October 26 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.) - Kids Weekend: Prince and Princess Night & Win/Win Night

October 29 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.) - $12 Group Tickets

October 30 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.) - Roadrunners Trick or Treat Bag Giveaway (First 500), $2 Hot Dogs

On The Ice

After matching a franchise record by scoring eight goals against the Ontario Reign last Saturday in California, Tucson now looks to continue their winning ways on home ice.

Lane Pederson became the first Roadrunner in franchise history to record multiple hat tricks in a Tucson sweater and 13 of the 18 skaters recorded at least one point in the win.

