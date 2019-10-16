Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 7 PM

(Toronto, ON) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears kickoff a three-game Canadian road swing against the unbeaten Toronto Marllies at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Both teams split a brief, two-game season-series in 2018-19, with the Bears claiming three of four possible standings points.

Hershey Bears (2-1-1-0) at Toronto Marlies (3-0-0-0)

October 16, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #5 | Coca-Cola Coliseum

Referees: Reid Anderson (49), Mike Duco (58)

Linesmen: Caleb Apperson (78), Dustin McCrank (81)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears return to action after a dominating, 5-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday night at Giant Center. The Bears power play converted on its first two attempts of the night with goals from Travis Boyd and Matt Moulson in the first period. Boyd scored again next period for his second consecutive multi-goal game, Martin Fehervary tallied his first career professional goal in North America, and Mike Sgarbossa finished the scoring parade to hang a five-spot on Pens goaltender Casey DeSmith. The Toronto Marlies will return to action following a successful 4-0 shutout victory over the Manitoba Moose. The Marlies were powered by two goals from Pontus Aberg against former Bears goaltender Adam Carlson.

SUCCESS IN "THE SIX":

The Bears head to Canada having won four straight regular season games in Toronto. Hershey's lost loss to the Marlies north of the border came on Feb. 16, 2013 when Toronto earned a 2-1 win. Hershey's win streak started with a victory at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Feb. 26, 2016 when Dustin Gazley tallied the game-winning goal in a 5-2 victory. Last season, Hershey earned a 3-0 victory in Toronto thanks to a 17-save shutout from Ilya Samsonov. The Bears have enjoyed playoff success in Toronto, closing out a five-game series victory in the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 29, 2016.

BOYD GOES BACK-TO-BACK:

Hershey forward Travis Boyd is off to a fantastic start to the season. Boyd collected back-to-back three-point performances last weekend, scoring two goals and an assist in each of Hershey's win. For his six-point weekend, Boyd was named the CCM Hockey/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 13. The Hopkins, Minnesota native has scored on all four shots he's taken this season and is currently tied for the league lead in goals (4) and points (6). The 2017 AHL All-Star had never posted back-to-back multi-goal performances until this past weekend.

SHORTHANDED DANDY'S:

The Bears have scored shorthanded goals in back-to-back games. Hershey, as well as the Springfield Thunderbirds, are the only teams in the AHL with two shorthanded goals on the young season. During the 2018-19 campaign, the Bears scored just three shorthanded goals, and it took them until Jan. 19 last season to tally their second shorthanded marker.

HOMECOMING CONNECTIONS:

The Bears currently have two players local to Toronto, Ontario. Forwards Matt Moulson is a North York, Ontario native, while Mike Sgarbossa's birthplace is Campbellville, Ontario.

