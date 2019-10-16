Live American Hockey League Action Coming to NHL Network

October 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League and NHL Network today announced a schedule of 20 live AHL broadcasts on NHL Network during the 2019-20 season, marking the most live AHL regular-season game telecasts ever in a single season on NHL Network.

NHL Network's coverage of the American Hockey League begins on Sunday, Oct. 20, when the Chicago Wolves, top affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, host the Milwaukee Admirals, top affiliate of the NHL's Nashville Predators.

"The American Hockey League is home to the top prospects for all 31 National Hockey League teams," said David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited once again to be joining with NHL Network to showcase the excitement and skill of AHL action to hockey fans across the United States."

AHL on NHL Network

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] at Chicago Wolves [VGK], 4 ET

Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] at Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI], 7 ET

Sunday, Dec. 1 - Utica Comets [VAN] at Toronto Marlies [TOR], 4 ET

Sunday, Dec. 8 - San Antonio Rampage [STL] at Toronto Marlies [TOR], 4 ET

Sunday, Dec. 15 - Rockford IceHogs [CHI] at Toronto Marlies [TOR], 4 ET

Sunday, Dec. 22 - Texas Stars [DAL] at Chicago Wolves [VGK], 4 ET

Sunday, Jan. 12 - Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] at Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI], 3 ET

Sunday, Jan. 26 - 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at Ontario, Calif., 8 ET

Monday, Jan. 27 - 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge at Ontario, Calif., 9 ET

Sunday, Feb. 9 - Hershey Bears [WSH] at Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI], 3 ET

Sunday, Feb. 16 - Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] at Chicago Wolves [VGK], 4 ET

Sunday, Feb. 23 - Rockford IceHogs [CHI] at Chicago Wolves [VGK], 4 ET

Sunday, Mar. 8 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers [NYI] at Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI], 3 ET

Tuesday, Mar. 17 - Rochester Americans [BUF] at Toronto Marlies [TOR], 1:30 ET

Thursday, Mar. 19 - Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] at Toronto Marlies [TOR], 1:30 ET

Sunday, Mar. 22 - Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] at Toronto Marlies [TOR], 4 ET

Sunday, Mar. 29 - San Diego Gulls [ANA] at Stockton Heat [CGY], 8 ET

Thursday, Apr. 2 - Laval Rocket [MTL] at Toronto Marlies [TOR], 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 5 - Iowa Wild [MIN] at Chicago Wolves [VGK], 4 ET

Saturday, Apr. 11 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers [NYI] at Toronto Marlies [TOR], 4 ET

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of NHL players each year are AHL graduates - including stars such as P.K. Subban, Braden Holtby, Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Carey Price - and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL - among them Johnny Bower, Terry Sawchuk, Larry Robinson, Patrick Roy and Brett Hull.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.