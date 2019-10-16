Marlies Kick off Three-Game Homestand

After picking up back-to-back wins in Winnipeg last weekend, the Marlies return home tonight to kick off a three-game homestand at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Marlies are off to a hot start this season and sit atop the North Division standings with a perfect 3-0 record. Toronto has been dominant on the penalty kill so far this season, shutting down nine power play opportunities and adding a shorthanded goal for.

Players to Watch: Pontus Aberg has points (3-1-4) in three consecutive games. Pierre Engvall has points (2-3-5) in three consecutive games. Egor Korshkov has points (3-1-4) in three consecutive games, including a goal in every game so far this season. Jordan Schmaltz has points (1-2-3) in three consecutive games.

The Hershey Bears sit just above .500 with a 2-1-1 record on the season. They come into tonight's game riding a two-game win streak, including a 5-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Players to Watch: Travis Boyd (4-2-6) and Mike Sgarbossa (3-3-6) lead the Bears with six points apiece. Since clearing waivers earlier this month, Boyd quickly jumped to the top of the AHL leader board after posting six points in his first two games.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Toronto Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

3-0-0-0 Overall Record 2-1-1-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Win 3 Streak Win 2

11 Goals For 13

3 Goals Against 10

22.2% Power Play Percentage 21.7%

100% Penalty Kill Percentage 92.9%

E. Korshkov (3)

P. Aberg (3) Leading Goal Scorer T. Boyd (4)

P. Engvall (5) Leading Points Scorer T. Boyd (6)

M. Sgarbossa (6)

K. Kaskisuo (2) Wins Leader P. Copley (1)

V. Vanecek (1)

