Condors Fly Past Stockton, 6-2

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (2-1-1; 5pts) raced out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back in a 6-2 win over the Stockton Heat (3-1-0; 6pts) on Tuesday night. RW Kailer Yamamoto scored for the fourth consecutive game and RW Sam Gagner scored twice.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (2nd) on a breakaway; Assists: Yamamoto, Malone; Time of goal: 6:01; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Sam Gagner (1st) blast from the right-wing circle; Assists: McLeod, Cave; Time of goal: 7:39; BAK leads, 2-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (4th) deflected a point shot; Assists: Jones, Malone; PPG; Time of goal: 12:13; BAK leads, 3-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (1st) blast from the left point; Assists: Peluso, Esposito; Time of goal: 15:10; BAK leads, 4-0

SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 8 SECOND PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: C Alan Quine (1st) from the bottom of the left-wing circle off a d-man and in; Assists: Schueneman, Dube; Time of goal: 5:21; BAK leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK - 6, STK - 10 THIRD PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: RW Eetu Tuulola (2nd) on a power-play rebound; Assists: Hamilton, Phillips; Time of goal: 15:07; BAK leads, 4-2

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (3rd) on a two-on-one finished off a rebound; Assist: Benson; Time of goal: 16:16; BAK leads, 5-2

CONDORS GOAL: Gagner (2nd) empty-net tally; Time of goal: 19:25; BAK leads, 6-2

SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 12 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Yamamoto (BAK) 2. Malone (BAK) 3. Quine (STK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/2; STK - 1/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 28; STK - 30

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (1-0-1; 30/28) ; STK - Zagidulin (3-1-0; 15:10; 11/7) - Schneider (ND; 43:21; 16/15)

Bakersfield went 8-2-0 against Stockton last season

C Colby Cave made his Condors debut and had an assist

D Evan Bouchard scored his first AHL regular season goal after 3g-5a in eight 2019 Calder Cup playoff games

RW Kailer Yamamoto (4g-1a) has five points in four games

C Brad Malone has points in four straight (5a)

LW Joe Gambardella has goals in two straight

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Jakob Stukel, Kirill Maksimov, Cameron Hebig, Vincent Desharnais

