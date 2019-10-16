Country and Western Night Saturday as the Condors Return Home

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Coming home off a 6-2 road victory on Tuesday, the Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena for Country and Western Night on Saturday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is off to a 2-1-1 (5pts) start to the season and features Kailer Yamamoto, who is tied for the league lead in goals with four.

Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

COUNTRY & WESTERN NIGHT - Saturday, Oct. 19 - 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Presented by 23 ABC, The Bull 97.3, and Hacienda Guerrero Catering

Wear your favorite country garb as we celebrate the Bakersfield Sound

Arrive early as there will be line dancing classes on the plaza beginning at 5:15 p.m. and a line dancing performance during the second intermission

Also on the plaza pre-game, there will be a petting zoo with sheep, goats, donkeys, and alpaca beginning at 5 p.m.

If petting zoos and line dancing aren't your thing, then head to The Tower Craft Bar and Grill for a "Tailgate at the Tower" beginning at 5 p.m. with food and drink specials - the perfect way to elevate your game night experience!

The Condors host the Stockton Heat (AHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames)

Doors open at 6 p.m., the puck drops at 7 p.m.

