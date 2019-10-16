Defenseman Kevin Connauton Reassigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Kevin Connauton has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Connauton has appeared in two games this season with the Eagles, posting four shots and two penalty minutes. The 29 year-old has generated 76 points (27g, 49a) in 310 NHL contests with the Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes.

A third-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Connauton has also appeared in 221 AHL games with the Manitoba Moose, Chicago Wolves, Texas Stars and Tucson Roadrunners, having collected 91 points (34g/57a) during that time.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, October 18th at 6:00pm MT. Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

