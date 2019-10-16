Devils Lose Lead In 5-3 Loss To Penguins

October 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





WILKES-BARRE - The Binghamton Devils surrendered a two-goal lead on the road Wednesday night in a 5-3 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins inside Mohegan Sun Arena.

Chris Conner opened the scoring for the Devils with his 200th American Hockey League goal. On the power play, Brett Seney fed Conner waiting at the side of the crease and he tapped the puck by goaltender Emil Larmi for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Conner's third of the year and came 2:05 into the game with assists from Seney and Ben Street.

The Penguins responded 32 seconds later to tie the game courtesy of Jake Lucchini. Lucchini took a pass down the right wing side and cut to the front of the net beating goaltender Evan Cormier for his second of the year. The goal came at the 2:37 with helpers from Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Kevin Czuczman.

Late in the first, Street connected on a delayed penalty call to give the Devils a one-goal lead. Michael McLeod drew a penalty and fed the extra attacker, Street, in the high slot and he blasted a slap shot by Larmi for the 2-1 lead with 1:38 to go in the first. McLeod and Nathan Bastian were credited with the assists and the Devils took a one-goal into the intermission, along with a 20-15 shot advantage.

Joey Anderson put the Devils up by two at 9:19 of the second period. Anderson went hard on the fore check and helped pull the puck free below the goal line. Street came in and played the puck back through the crease and Anderson tapped it in for his second of the year. Street and Seney collected the assists to give the Devils a 3-1 lead.

Justin Almeida scored his first professional goal late in the second period to pull the Penguins back within a goal. Almeida took the puck to the top of the right wing circle and played the screen through the defender and beat Cormier high with just 16 seconds remaining. Ryan Haggerty was credited with the only assist and the Devils took the one-goal lead to the third period.

Kasper Bjorkjvist tied the game 8:58 into the third period as he tapped the puck by Cormier for his first of the year. Sam Militec and Chase Berger were given the assists to even the score at three.

Former New Jersey Devils forward, Stefan Noesen, gave the Penguins a late lead as he put in his fifth of the season with assists from Lucchini and Andrew Agozzino. The goal came with just 2:14 left in the third period and held up as the game winner. Noesen also added an empty-net goal in the 5-3 win.

Cormier put away 28 of 32 shots in the loss.

The Devils return home this Saturday, October 19 as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. College students can get $10 tickets and your choice of a free drink or slider at Craft! Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

