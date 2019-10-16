Abramov Savours First NHL Goal as he Returns to Belleville

From Chelyabinsk, Russia to Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

And with it a first NHL goal. Against the defending champs no less.

Oct. 10 is a day that Vitaly Abramov will always remember as in just his third career NHL game, he buried his first career NHL goal against the St. Louis Blues.

"It was a great feeling," Abramov said. "You dream about it your whole life and then it happens and I was so happy."

The 21-year-old became the 193rd Russian to score an NHL goal as he was set-up by Scott Sabourin while fellow Russian Nikita Zaitsev had the secondary assist.

"It was a good dump in by Z, the forecheck was developing and I found the right spot and put it in," Abramov recalled.

Abramov played a second game for Ottawa on Oct. 12 but only saw the ice for a total 3:17 on five shifts. He was assigned to Belleville the following day.

But the Russian forward isn't discouraged.

"It helped a lot for confidence," Abramov said of his time with the Senators. "I know I can play there. It's a big thing for me. I just have to work hard and hopefully I will be back."

Acquired from Columbus in the Matt Duchene trade, Abramov didn't have much time to fit in with his new teammates in Belleville. He played 18 games tallying seven points (three goals) and also made his NHL debut in Calgary on March 21. He's glad he's no longer the new guy on the block now after having the whole offseason to prepare for his first full season in the Senators organization.

"Being around the team in training camp and then the two games were huge," Abramov said. "I feel more comfortable and I don't feel like a new guy here anymore."

Abramov played in Belleville's season opener in Toronto on Oct. 5 before getting the call to Ottawa post-game. Now back in the AHL, he's looking to again demonstrate he should be playing in the NHL.

"I want to continue to work hard," Abramov said. "I want to get more ice time than I did in Ottawa. I want to build my confidence and go on the ice and help my team win."

